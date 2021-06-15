Celebrating Men's Health Month with John Stamos on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - No matter how you slice it, eating well and following a regular exercise program is vital to good health. June is Men’s Health Month, a good reminder for men and everyone who loves them to practice healthy lifestyle habits. Two-time Emmy® Award-nominated television, film and theater actor and philanthropist John Stamos enjoys healthy living every day. As a husband and father to his young son, he knows how important it is to incorporate daily activities, choose healthy food options and good nutrition for a balanced life.

