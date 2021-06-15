Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Celebrating Men's Health Month with John Stamos on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:53:51-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - No matter how you slice it, eating well and following a regular exercise program is vital to good health. June is Men’s Health Month, a good reminder for men and everyone who loves them to practice healthy lifestyle habits. Two-time Emmy® Award-nominated television, film and theater actor and philanthropist John Stamos enjoys healthy living every day. As a husband and father to his young son, he knows how important it is to incorporate daily activities, choose healthy food options and good nutrition for a balanced life.

For more information visit arnoldbread.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections