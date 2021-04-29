Watch
Celebrating Mexican culture on Coast Live

Posted at 5:33 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 17:33:20-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As people of all backgrounds come together to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year, they’re doing so with an increased desire to honor Mexican culture, and cooking an authentic recipe is one way anyone can do just that. According to a new survey, Americans are embracing traditional Mexican cuisine with nearly two thirds of people reaching for staple ingredients like dried beans and masa, along with traditional Mexican cheeses, creams, and meats. Food Network's Marita Jara-Ferrer joins us to share some of her favorite recipes with a modern twist!

