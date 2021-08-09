Celebrating National S'mores Day with a S'mores-tini on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We celebrate s'mores and spicy foods with Chef Patrick Evans Hylton.

CHEERS TO NATIONAL SMORES DAY

WITH OUR SMORES-TINI

Smores are always a favorite, especially during summer when folks gather around campfires. The flavor combination of graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate are a classic. So popular are smores that they have their own day of celebration on August 10.

We raise a glass to smores with our Smores-tini. Spiced rum is accented with creme de cacao for a rich, creamy treat. We shake up the spirits and pour it into a graham cracker rimmed glass. For an extra treat, try cinnamon flavored graham crackers. A toasted marshmallow float is the garnish.

Our Four Farthing Spiced Rum from Chesapeake Bay Distillery is used in this recipe. Here’s how we make it:

Finely crush 2 graham crackers and place on a small plate. Coat the rim of a martini or other cocktail glass with chocolate syrup. Roll the glass rim in crushed graham crackers and sit aside.

In an ice-filled cocktail shaker, add 3 ounces spiced rum, such as our Four Farthing Spiced Rum, and 1 ounce chocolate cream liqueur such as Godiva. Strain into cocktail glass.

Toast one end of a marshmallow with a torch lighter and float, untoasted-side-down, in the glass. Serve. Yields 1 cocktail.

Four Farthing Spiced Rum comes from Chesapeake Bay Distillery in Virginia Beach; visit www.ChesapeakeBayDistillery.com

BON APPETIT TO HOT AND SPICY FOOD

FROM OUR FRIENDS AT BROTHERS PIZZA

It’s not just hot and spicy weather during the summer, it’s also a time to celebrate hot and spicy food. National Hot and Spicy Food Day is observed on August 19.

One of our favorite places to heat things up is Brothers Pizza. Brothers Pizza has two Virginia Beach locations with a third opening soon. Some of our favorite “hot cuisine” from Brothers includes:

- Jalapeno Poppers

- Dragon Tso Chicken Wings coated in General Two sauce infused with ghost pepper

- Inferno Philly Sandwich with pepper jack cheese, cherry peppers and Evil Sauce drizzle

- Bros Banging Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with a fried chicken breast tossed in hot sauce

Dishes come from Brother Pizza; visit www.BrothersPizzaVB.com

FABULOUS FOOD FIND

THE TIN CUP KITCHEN + OYSTER BAR

Open for less than a year, The Tin Cup Kitchen + Oyster Bar is one of Virginia Beach’s newest restaurants. The eatery is in the Delta Hotels by Marriott on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

A seafood-centric menu that showcases local producers is offered against stunning views of the Chesapeake Bay. On a recent visit we enjoyed:

- Crab And Corn Hushpuppies with Old Bay Honey Butter

- Watermelon Ceviche with corvina and watermelon

- Oysters Rockefeller with local Virginia oysters

- Beer Battered Fish & Chips with house tartar sauce

- Grilled Fish Sandwich with side salad

- Tin Cup Smash with whiskey, lemon juice, mint syrup and smoked berry bitters

For more, www.TinCupVB.com

FOR MORE VIRGINIA EATS + DRINKS

