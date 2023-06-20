Celebrating Pride Month with events from Hampton Roads Pride on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Nicholas Dintelmann joins Coast Live to discuss how Hampton Roads Pride serves the LGBTQ+ community in our area through programs and events that promote safety, inclusion, and education.
Hampton Roads Pride is holding a number of fun events for Pride Month!
- 6/20: Ghent Pride – Norfolk
- 6/21: Pride at the Chrysler – Norfolk
- 6/23: 10th Annual ‘Studio 54’ Block Party
- 6/24: 35th Annual PrideFest 2023
- 6/25: 3rd Annual Pride at the Beach
Learn more about Hampton Roads Pride HamptonRoadsPride.org.