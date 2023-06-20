Watch Now
Celebrating Pride Month with events from Hampton Roads Pride on Coast Live

Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 15:29:07-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Nicholas Dintelmann joins Coast Live to discuss how Hampton Roads Pride serves the LGBTQ+ community in our area through programs and events that promote safety, inclusion, and education.

Hampton Roads Pride is holding a number of fun events for Pride Month!

Learn more about Hampton Roads Pride HamptonRoadsPride.org.

