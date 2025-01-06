Celebrating the Legacy of MLK, Jr. on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Urban League of Hampton Roads is preparing for its 41st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration. The event honors community leaders who represent the spirit of MLK in his pursuit of civil rights and justice.

Funds from the dinner support programs in education, workforce development, health, housing, and financial literacy, all vital to the Urban League mission.

41st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

“The Power of Words”

Thursday, January 16 @ 7 PM

Virginia Beach Convention Center

1000 19th Street, Virginia Beach

Presented by: The Urban League of HR