Celebrating Virginia Wine Month with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia Wine Month begins October 1! Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton shows off some delicious wines chosen from wineries right here in Virginia.

Enter our contest to "be a food critic for a day" with Chef Patrick, now through November 1! He dines at more than 1,500 restaurants a year, and you're invited on his next foodie adventure. Grab your fork and visit one of Coastal Virginia's top restaurants, as Chef Patrick guides you through the art of evaluating a meal, documenting your experience as you become the food critic. You'll will be visiting Cafe Stella in Norfolk (CafeStellaRoasters.com), enjoying some bistro-style cuisine such as:

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup: made with coconut milk, spiced with lemongrass, ginger and garlic, topped with crostini.

Steak au Poivre, crusted with black peppercorns and fresh green peppercorns, in a cognac cream sauce with roasted fingerlings and watercress

Chocolate Pot de Creme

As a winner of the contest, enjoy a full-course meal, detailed tasting sheets, and bite-by-bite advice throughout the evening.

Here's what Chef Patrick has to say, courtesy of the Virginia Eats + Drinks blog:

Cheers to Virginia wine, and the Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival!

Virginia is a state of deliciousness, including our rich wine making history. The Commonwealth has more than 4 thousand acres growing wine grapes, and is home to 10 wine growing regains and 8 distinct American Viticulture Areas, or "AVAs."

Hundreds of wineries offer vintages mad with scores of varietals. It’s enough to celebrate. And we are, for October is Virginia Wine Month.

Wines showcased today come from a recent visit to the Shenandoah Valley Wine Trail and include:

Barren Ridge Vineyards Touring Estate Bottled, 2019

Bluestone Vineyards Virginia Merlot, 2019

Shenandoah Vineards Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

The Winery at Kindered Pointe, Picasso red table wine, NV



Scores of wines will be celebrated October 15-16 at the 34th Annual Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival. Our friends at Norfolk Festevents are hosting this special two day showcasing of Virginia vino at Town Point Park along the downtown Norfolk waterfront.

