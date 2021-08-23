Celebrating World Princess Week on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - During the first-ever World Princess Week, Disney is debuting the new Courage & Kindness Club, a new YouTube channel where kids can learn first-hand from Disney Princess characters. Whether celebrating the uniqueness of Belle, channeling one’s curiosity like Ariel or finding out how to be true to oneself like Mulan – these videos and the campaign all provide meaningful lessons to inspire kids to be courageous and kind to each other. Parenting expert Joyce Brewer teams up with Disney to discuss this unique outreach program and the fun-filled celebration of World Princess Week!

For more information visit princess.disney.com.