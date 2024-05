HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chandler Nunnally heads out to Virginia Beach to try out the delicious menu at "I Heart Mac & Cheese And More," new restaurant that takes a favorite classic dish to a whole new level.

You can try out the menu yourself at 5168 Princess Anne Rd #142 in Virginia Beach! Learn more at iheartmacandcheese.com.

Paid for by I Heart Mac & Cheese And More.