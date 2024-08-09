Chandler finds high-tech comfort with mattresses from Ashley on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Chandler Nunnally heads out to Ashley in Virginia Beach to chat with James Novak about the store's collection of TEMPUR mattresses that utilize the latest technology to ensure a great night's sleep.

Customers who invest in a new mattress can get $1,200 worth of free furniture from Ashley! For more details, find an expert at your local Ashley location.

Shop the best deals at Ashley and the new Ashley Outlets in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and Newport News. To learn more, visit ashleyfurniture.com.

Paid for by Ashley.