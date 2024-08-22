Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Chandler Nunnally searches for a wedding outfit at Philip Michael Fashion For Men on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chandler Nunnally heads out to Philip Michael Fashion For Men to find a new suit for an upcoming wedding, seeking the fashion expertise of General Manager Nikki Beasley.

Right now at Philip Michael, all suits are buy one, get one half off! Prices start at just $149.99. Each location features more than 1,500 suits to choose from.

Learn more at philipmichaelfashion.com.

Philip Michael Fashion For Men has four locations in Hampton Roads:

  • Lynnhaven Mall
    701 Lynnhaven Pkwy.
    Virginia Beach, VA 23452
    757-226-9005
  • 5731 Poplar Hall Drive
    Norfolk, VA 23502
    757-461-0900
    Chesapeake Square Mall
  • 4200 Portsmouth Blvd. #546B
    Chesapeake, VA 23321
    757-488-5886
  • 43 Coliseum Crossing
    Hampton, VA 23666
    757-825-2655

Presented by Philip Michael Fashion For Men.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device