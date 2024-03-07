Chandler Nunnally tries the complex swordplay of "The Three Musketeers" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Adam Moskowitz, Joey Cassella and Jason Paul Tate from Virginia Stage Company's new production of "The Three Musketeers" share a preview of the show with a live stage combat demonstration!

Can Coast Live co-host Chandler Nunnally pick up the moves? Watch the segment above to find out.

Virginia Stage Company & Norfolk State University Theatre Company Present

Ken Ludwig's The Three Musketeers

Based on the Novel by Alexander Dumas

March 6 - 24, 2024

Tickets: vastage.org

Box Office: (757) 627-1234

Here's a description of the show, courtesy of Virginia Stage Company:

The Three Musketeers follows the adventures of the young and ambitious D'Artagnan, and his sister Sabine (a new character created by Ludwig), as they join forces with the legendary Musketeers—Athos, Porthos, and Aramis—to protect the honor of the queen and navigate the political intrigues of 17th-century France. The creative team also includes Scenic Designer Shane Stelly, Costume Designer Jeni Schaefer, Lighting Designer David Castaneda, Sound Designer Sartje Pickett, and Associate Fight Director Jason Tate. With a stellar cast and the artistic vision of Tom Quaintance, Virginia Stage Company's production promises to capture the essence of Dumas' tale while delivering a fresh and exhilarating experience



Paid for by Virginia Stage Company.