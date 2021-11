HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Spinal muscular atrophy is a rare, progressive neuromuscular disease that can impact critical motor functions, like walking or swallowing but does not impact the ability to think, learn and build relationships.

We learn more about this disease and how members of the community are working to raise awareness from James Ian, lyricist and leading voice of "Spaces" and YouTube stars Shane and Hannah ("Squirmy and Grubs").

Go to SpacesSong.com to learn more!