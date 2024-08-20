Chartway Promise Foundation on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—In September 2023, The Chartway Promise Foundation raised $250,000. Those funds were among more than $1M in grants provided this year to 21 partner organizations to support their work with medically fragile children. A year later, Chartway Promise Foundation has a chock-full of events planned to highlight Childhood Cancer Month, including fulfilling several wishes. April Woodard spoke with CPF's President, Christine Wilson.



