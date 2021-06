HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Starstruck follows Jessie (Rose Matafeo), a millennial living in East London. She is juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with famous film star Tom (Nikesh Patel). Matafeo and Patel join us to talk about the show and their experience bringing it to life.

