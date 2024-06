Chatting with the host of new game show "Beat The Bridge" on Coast Live

Prev Next

Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 10, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Cameron Mathison, host of Game Show Network's "Beat The Bridge," joins Coast Live to discuss the trivia-based game show that's adapted from a popular British format. Learn more at www.gameshownetwork.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.