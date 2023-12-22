Watch Now
Check off your last shopping list items at Coastal Edge on Coast Live

Posted at 2:04 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 14:04:04-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — D. Nachnani and Heather Lakhani from Coastal Edge visit Coast Live to show off the huge selection of accessories, clothing and outerwear available at the store, perfect for any last-minute shopping!

Visit the Coastal Edge location nearest to you:

Coastal Edge Pembroke Mall
4554 Virginia Beach Blvd
(757) 499-9155

Coastal Edge Greenbrier Mall
1401 Greenbrier Pkwy
(757) 424-0055

Coastal Edge Red Mill Commons
1157 Nimmo Pkwy
(757) 427-5665

Coastal Edge Lynnhaven Mall
701 Lynnhaven Pkwy
(757) 974-9714

Coastal Edge Oceanfront
316 21st St
(757) 422-4640

Paid for by Coastal Edge
coastaledge.com

