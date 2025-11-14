Checkered Flag is Helping Shelter Pets Get Adopted on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—This holiday, give a shelter pet the ultimate gift: a new furever family. Now, Checkered Flag is making it easier than ever to adopt a needy animal from The VB SPCA. It's called the 'Cross the Finish Line' campaign, where the auto dealer is helping to cut adoption fees. Checkered Flag is giving you 50 percent off all adoption fees for dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens, and all senior pets have 100% off their adoption fees.

If you’re not ready, you can always volunteer, foster, or just get involved with supporting the VBSPCA and local shelters.

