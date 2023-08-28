Cheers to autumn with Chef Patrick's "TGIF-tini" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live to share a delicious fall cocktail recipe, paired with his creative and sweet "apple pie tacos"!

Here's what Chef Patrick has to say about these offerings, courtesy of his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

CHEERS TO AUTUMN WITH OUR TGIF (THANK GOODNESS IT’S FALL) -TINI

It’s been a long, hot summer, but cooler weather is just around the corner! The meteorological start to autumn is later this week on Sept. 1, and Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, is one week from today.

Celebrate with our TGIF (Thank Goodness It’s Fall) - Tini! It’s a delicious mix of apple cider, spiced rum, cinnamon whiskey, and caramel syrup served in a martini glass. Cinnamon-sugar garnishes the drink.

Here’s how I make it:



In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add 3 ounces apple cider, 3 ounces spiced rum, like Four Farthing Spiced Rum from Virginia Beach’s Chesapeake Bay Distillery, 2 ounces cinnamon whiskey, like Fireball, and 1/2 ounce caramel syrup. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass with a sprinkling of cinnamon-sugar on top.

BON APPETIT TO AUTUMN, TOO! CELEBRATE WITH OUR APPLE PIE TACOS

One of the hallmarks of autumn are crisp apples. Fitting, since Virginia is a large apple-growing state. Apples can be enjoyed in a number of ways, including eating out of hand, in a cobbler, and in a taco. In a taco? Yes, in our Apple Pie Tacos. These delish small bites are great for a snack, party, or dessert. They are quick and easy to prepare.

Here’s how I make them:

Make an apple pie spice blend by adding to a small bowl 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon, 1 tablespoon ground nutmeg, 1-1/2 teaspoons ground allspice, and 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cardamom and whisking to combine. Store in a sealed container until use.

Using a large biscuit cutter, cut out 3-4 rounds from a large tortilla. Brush lightly with olive oil and place on a baking sheet under a broiler for just a few minutes to toast; tortilla rounds should be golden. Set aside.

Make an apple pie cream cheese by adding to a large bowl 8 ounces softened cream cheese, 2/3 cups brown sugar, 1 teaspoon prepared apple pie spice, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Cream together until combined and smooth. Set aside.

Cut 2-3 medium apples into wedges, removing core/seeds from each. Add apple wedges to a small bowl of iced acidulated water to retard browning. When ready to use, spread apple wedges on a paper towel-lined baking sheet and pat dry. Sprinkle wedges with 1-2 teaspoons of prepared apple pie spice.

To prepare tacos, spread a generous amount of apple pie cream cheese on the non-toasted side of a tortilla round and add an apple wedge with the large, curved side against the curve of the tortilla round, and the narrow cut wedge in the center. Fold the tortilla to encase the apple wedge, and hold in place with a toothpick.

Makes between 12-18 tacos.

EAT, DRINK + DO: Raise a fork to National Breakfast Month in September

They say it’s the most important meal of the day. It’s breakfast, a time to get fueled up for what lays ahead. And while many times it’s a day where you have to grab-and-go with something easy and quick, there are other days where you can ease into the morning with a sit down breakfast that makes you stand and take notice.

September is National Breakfast Month, a great time to indulge a bit with the first meal. We love doing just that from time-to-time. There’s a simplicity to breakfast that doesn’t always come at brunch, and that’s fine in our books. Are you looking for a new breakfast favorite?

Here’s a baker’s dozen of dishes that stand out across Coastal Virginia:

Chesapeake

Pecan Pancakes at Angie’s Family Restaurant

AngiesFamilyEatery.com Steak and Eggs at The Butcher’s Son

ButcherSon.com Shrimp & Grits at Lockside Bar & Grill

LocksideBarAndGrill.com Kielbasa & Eggs at Pop’s Diner

Norfolk



The Tom Hanks Platter at Charlie’s Cafe

facebook.com/1800CharliesCafe Chicken and Waffle Beach House Bowl at Karla’s Beach House

KarlasBeachHouse.com Croque Madam at Oceanview Diner

Find Oceanview Diner on Facebook So Cal sandwich at Yorgo’s Bageldashery

Virginia Beach

Crab Cake Benedict at Buoy 44

Buoy44VB.com Dr. White’s Virginian Omelet at Doc Taylor’s

DocTaylors.com Gravy & Biscuits at Mom’s Kitchen

Find Mom’s Kitchen on Facebook Carnitas Hash at The Rustic Spoon

Williamsburg

Old Chickahominy Breakfast at Old Chickahominy House

