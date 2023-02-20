Cheers to Spring with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - March is just around the corner, and with it Spring. Chef Patrick Evans Hylton helps us celebrate with a Japanese Margarita, his take on a classic Midori Sour, which has all the greens of spring, and a sweet-tart flavor profile from the melon liqueur and other elements. Vodka comes from Reverend Spirits, www.DrinkReverend.com.

Pub cheese, with it’s rich, golden color, is a rich blend of cheeses, beer, and seasonings. It comes together quick and easy, and can be made in advance of a gathering. See how Chef Patrick makes it at VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com .

And CHEERS to 5 Years on Coast Live!

To celebrate his 5th year anniversary with us on the show, Chef Patrick bring a harbinger of spring: a luscious carrot cake from Norfolk’s Cafe Stella [cafestellaroasters.com]

Get all the information from today’s Virginia Eats + Drinks on Coast Live segment plus more: giveaways, recipes, tips, and tricks at the Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/VirginiaEatsAndDrinks

