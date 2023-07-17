Chef Jacqui's "All-Virginia Burger" with pasta salad on Coast Live

Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to show off a burger recipe featuring ingredients sourced only from Virginia, paired with a delicious pasta salad!

All-Virginia Burger:



1 lb. ground beef, made into four patties

Kaiser Roll

Local lettuce of choice

Local tomatoes

Duke's Mayo



Farfalle Pasta Salad



1 lb. farfalle pasta

1 ½ cup Mozzarella pearls

1 cup Kalamata olives

½ cup Sliced green onions

1 cucumber quartered lengthwise then sliced thin

1 ½ cups quartered cherry tomatoes

1 cup marinated sun dried tomatoes, sliced

½ cup fresh basil, chiffonade

Greek or Creamy Italian dressing

Cook pasta according to package directions. Allow to cool. In a large bowl, combine ingredients. Toss well. Allow to chill covered for two hours before serving.

For more information, visit cookingwithjacqui.com.

