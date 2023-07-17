Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Chef Jacqui's "All-Virginia Burger" with pasta salad on Coast Live

Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 17:02:17-04

Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to show off a burger recipe featuring ingredients sourced only from Virginia, paired with a delicious pasta salad!

All-Virginia Burger:

  • 1 lb. ground beef, made into four patties
  • Kaiser Roll
  • Local lettuce of choice
  • Local tomatoes
  • Duke's Mayo

Farfalle Pasta Salad

  • 1 lb. farfalle pasta
  • 1 ½ cup Mozzarella pearls
  • 1 cup Kalamata olives
  • ½ cup Sliced green onions
  • 1 cucumber quartered lengthwise then sliced thin
  • 1 ½ cups quartered cherry tomatoes
  • 1 cup marinated sun dried tomatoes, sliced
  • ½ cup fresh basil, chiffonade
  • Greek or Creamy Italian dressing

Cook pasta according to package directions. Allow to cool. In a large bowl, combine ingredients. Toss well. Allow to chill covered for two hours before serving.

For more information, visit cookingwithjacqui.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV