Chef Jacqui's "All-Virginia Burger" with pasta salad on Coast Live

Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to show off a burger recipe featuring ingredients sourced only from Virginia, paired with a delicious pasta salad!
All-Virginia Burger:
- 1 lb. ground beef, made into four patties
- Kaiser Roll
- Local lettuce of choice
- Local tomatoes
- Duke's Mayo
Farfalle Pasta Salad
- 1 lb. farfalle pasta
- 1 ½ cup Mozzarella pearls
- 1 cup Kalamata olives
- ½ cup Sliced green onions
- 1 cucumber quartered lengthwise then sliced thin
- 1 ½ cups quartered cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup marinated sun dried tomatoes, sliced
- ½ cup fresh basil, chiffonade
- Greek or Creamy Italian dressing
Cook pasta according to package directions. Allow to cool. In a large bowl, combine ingredients. Toss well. Allow to chill covered for two hours before serving.
For more information, visit cookingwithjacqui.com.