Chef Jacqui's caprese burger and strawberry basil lemonade on Coast Live

Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to show off the Water Street Caprese Burger—a creative mash-up of savory flavors which pairs perfectly with a delicious and refreshing Strawberry Basil Lemonade.

Here's what you'll need to assemble the burger:



Toasted burger bun

1 6 oz burger patty

2 tbsp pesto sauce

1 large slice fresh mozzarella

2 slices fresh tomatoes

3-4 slices prosciutto

Here's instructions for making the Strawberry Basil Lemonade:

1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice – about 10-12 lemons

1 cup sugar

3 ½ cups hot water

12-14 strawberries (tops removed)

1/3 cup fresh basil

Optional – ½ cup vodka

Pour fresh lemon juice into a large pitcher. In a bowl, pour hot water and sugar. Stir to dissolve sugar. Let cool completely and then add to pitcher. Add strawberries and basil. Use an immersion blender for about 20 – 30 seconds until the mixture turns pink. Strain the mixture to remove the basil bits if you don’t want them in there. Serve over ice and enjoy.

Chef Jacqui and Performance Foodservice are sponsoring the 2024 CoVa Battle of the Burgers at Chesapeake City Park on June 8. Coast Live's Chandler Nunnally will be one of the event's judges. For more information, visit covaburgerbattle.com

For more recipes from Chef Jacqui at cookingwithjacqui.com.