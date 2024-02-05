Chef Jacqui's delicious lobster risotto recipe on Coast Live

Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to show off her recipe for a delicious lobster risotto with a homemade lobster stock.

You can enter our "Chef Jacqui's Favorite Things" contest to win some kitchen must-haves recommended by Chef Jacqui! For more information, visit our contest page at wtkr.com/contests.

Recipe for homemade lobster stock:



Shells of two whole lobsters or four lobster tails

3 tbsp olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped

3 stalks celery chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

6 tbsp curly parsley, chopped

2 bay leaves

½ cup white wine

2 quarts water

In a large stock pot, sauté the onions, celery, and carrots for a few minutes (until the onions are translucent). Add the garlic and parsley and cook for an additional minute or two. Deglaze the pan with white wine (let the alcohol burn off). Add water and bay leaves. Bring to a boil. Turn the temperature down to a simmer. Cover the pot and cook for about an hour and a half. Taste for seasoning. Drain stock into a mason jar for keeping or add to your favorite recipe.

Recipe for lobster risotto:



4 cups lobster stock or seafood stock purchased from the grocery store

3 tbsp olive oil

¾ cup chopped yellow onion

½ cup thinly sliced celery

1 Cup Arborio rice

OPTIONAL- pinch of saffron threads

¾ cup white dry white wine

2 ½ - 3 cups cooked lobster meat

1 ½ cup cooked peas

2 tbsp butter

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup Parmesan cheese (grated)

Thyme leaves to garnish

In a large pot over medium heat, heat your stock until simmering. Reduce heat to keep warm. In a small saucepan, heat water to boiling. Cook peas for eight minutes and then move them to an ice bath to stop the cooking. Set aside.

In a large Dutch oven over medium high heat, sauté your onion and celery in the olive oil until onions are translucent. Reduce heat to medium and add rice (and saffron if using). Stir to combine. Cook for about a minute to toast the rice. Add wine and let the rice absorb the wine. Add hot stock to rice mixture one ladle full at a time. Gently stir until the stock is almost absorbed and repeat with remaining stock until the rice is al dente and your risotto is creamy. Remove from heat and add lobster meat, peas, butter, salt, pepper, and parmesan. Serve warm garnished with fresh herbs of your choice.

For more information, visit cookingwithjacqui.com.