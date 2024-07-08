Chef Jacqui's hummus recipe & blueberry mint mocktail on Coast Live

Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to share her sought-after recipe for homemade hummus and a refreshing blueberry-mint mocktail.

Hummus Recipe:



1 can chickpeas (drained)

2 tbs olive oil

Juice of 1 ½ lemon

2/3 cup tahini

4 tbsp water – to be adjusted as the hummus is blended for texture

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp sumac

1/8 tsp all spice

*add additional water at the end to get a consistency that holds the pattern of a spoon, but isn't too thick.

Add all ingredients to a food processor or high speed blender and blend until smooth.

Blueberry Mint Mocktail Recipe



20 blueberries

6 mint leaves

Juice of one lime

1 ½ tsp agave nectar

In the glass you will be serving in, muddle the blueberries and mint to let all the amazing flavors comes together. Ad the lime juice and sweetener. Add your ice. Top with sparkling water (club soda or seltzer water).

For more recipes from Chef Jacqui at cookingwithjacqui.com.