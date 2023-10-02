Watch Now
Chef Jacqui's Mediterranean Salmon and Couscous recipe on Coast Live

Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to show off her recipe for delicious pan-seared salmon paired with a mediterranean couscous!

Pan-Seared Salmon

  • 6 oz salmon filet
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil and butter until hot over medium high heat. Add the salmon, skin side down. Cover and cook for 3 minutes. Lower the heat to medium and flip the salmon over. Cook for an additional three minutes to desired doneness. Salmon is best served medium rare at a temperature of 125-135 degrees. Keep in mind it will continue to cook a little bit after removing it from the heat.

Mediterranean Couscous

  • 2 cups cooked pearl or Moroccan style couscous
  • 1 ½ cups diced cucumber
  • ½ cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1/3 cup minced red onion
  • 1 ½ cup garbanzo beans (rinsed and drained)
  • ½ cup kalamata olives
  • 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled
  • ½ cup basil leaves, chiffonade
  • 1 cup Greek dressing of your choice

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Best to let chill in the refrigerator for a couple of hours before serving.

For more information, visit cookingwithjacqui.com.

