Chef Jacqui's Mediterranean Salmon and Couscous recipe on Coast Live

Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to show off her recipe for delicious pan-seared salmon paired with a mediterranean couscous!

Pan-Seared Salmon



6 oz salmon filet

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil and butter until hot over medium high heat. Add the salmon, skin side down. Cover and cook for 3 minutes. Lower the heat to medium and flip the salmon over. Cook for an additional three minutes to desired doneness. Salmon is best served medium rare at a temperature of 125-135 degrees. Keep in mind it will continue to cook a little bit after removing it from the heat.

Mediterranean Couscous



2 cups cooked pearl or Moroccan style couscous

1 ½ cups diced cucumber

½ cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

1/3 cup minced red onion

1 ½ cup garbanzo beans (rinsed and drained)

½ cup kalamata olives

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

½ cup basil leaves, chiffonade

1 cup Greek dressing of your choice

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Best to let chill in the refrigerator for a couple of hours before serving.

For more information, visit cookingwithjacqui.com.