Chef Jacqui's Mediterranean Salmon and Couscous recipe on Coast Live

Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to show off her recipe for delicious pan-seared salmon paired with a mediterranean couscous!
You can enter our "Chef Jacqui's Favorite Things" contest to win some kitchen must-haves recommended by Chef Jacqui! For more information, visit our contest page at wtkr.com/contests.
Pan-Seared Salmon
- 6 oz salmon filet
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil and butter until hot over medium high heat. Add the salmon, skin side down. Cover and cook for 3 minutes. Lower the heat to medium and flip the salmon over. Cook for an additional three minutes to desired doneness. Salmon is best served medium rare at a temperature of 125-135 degrees. Keep in mind it will continue to cook a little bit after removing it from the heat.
Mediterranean Couscous
- 2 cups cooked pearl or Moroccan style couscous
- 1 ½ cups diced cucumber
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1/3 cup minced red onion
- 1 ½ cup garbanzo beans (rinsed and drained)
- ½ cup kalamata olives
- 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- ½ cup basil leaves, chiffonade
- 1 cup Greek dressing of your choice
Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Best to let chill in the refrigerator for a couple of hours before serving.
For more information, visit cookingwithjacqui.com.