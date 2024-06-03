Chef Jacqui's refreshing corn salad and lavender lemon mocktail on Coast Live

Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to make a refreshing and delicious summer corn salad—the perfect side dish for any BBQ, picnic, or weekday meal, along with a beautiful lavender lemon Mocktail.

You can enter our "Chef Jacqui's Favorite Things" contest to win some kitchen must-haves recommended by Chef Jacqui! For more information, visit our contest page at wtkr.com/contests.

Here's what you'll need to assemble the corn salad:



2 cups fresh corn kernels

1 cup quartered grape or cherry tomatoes

1 cup cucumbers, diced

1 cup queso fresco, crumbled

½ cup scallions, green only, chopped

1/3 dill, chopped

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper

Garnish with lemon wheel and parsley sprig

Boil your whole corn cobs in a large pot of salted water for about 4 minutes. Drain the corn and let it cool completely. Use a sharp knife to remove the kernels from the cob. In a large bowl, combine the corn kernels, tomatoes, cucumbers, queso fresco, scallions, and dill. Drizzle with olive oil and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and toss well to combine. Garnish and serve!

Here's how to make the lavender lemon mocktail:



1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz lavender simple syrup

2 oz lemonade

1 oz club soda

1 oz sprite

Splash of Ginger Beer to top

Garnish with lemon wheels and lavender sprigs

In a cocktail shaker, add the lemon juice, lavender syrup and lemonade. Shake and strain over ice into your cocktail glass of choice. Add the club soda and Sprite. Top with ginger beer. Give a quick stir and enjoy.

Chef Jacqui and Performance Foodservice are sponsoring the 2024 CoVa Battle of the Burgers at Chesapeake City Park on June 8. Coast Live's Chandler Nunnally will be one of the event's judges. For more information, visit covaburgerbattle.com

For more recipes from Chef Jacqui at cookingwithjacqui.com.