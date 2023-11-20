Chef Jacqui's Thanksgiving stuffing and cranberry sauce recipes on Coast Live

Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to show off her take on two traditional Thanksgiving side dishes, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

You can enter our "Chef Jacqui's Favorite Things" contest to win some kitchen must-haves recommended by Chef Jacqui! For more information, visit our contest page at wtkr.com/contests.

Below are the recipes Chef Jacqui uses for these dishes. The original stuffing recipe comes from Sunset Magazine.

Artichoke Parmesan Sourdough Stuffing



2 lbs mushroom variety, rinsed, ends trimmed, and sliced

2 tablespoon butter

2 onions (3/4 lb. total), chopped

1 cup chopped celery

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 loaf (1 lb.) sourdough bread, cut into 1/2-in. cubes

2 jars (6 oz. each) marinated artichoke hearts—do not drain

1 ½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs

In medium sized saute pan over high heat, cook mushrooms, butter, onions, celery, and garlic, stirring often, until vegetables are lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Pour into a large bowl. Add a bit of broth to pan and stir to scrape up browned bits. Add to bowl.

Pour 2 cups broth into bowl and add bread, artichoke hearts with liquid, parmesan, poultry seasoning, and rosemary; mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Make a well in stuffing. Add eggs and beat with a fork to blend; mix egg with stuffing.

Preheat oven to 325° to 350° (use temperature turkey requires; see Note below). Spoon stuffing into a shallow 3-qt. (9- by 13-in.) casserole. For moist stuffing, cover with foil; for crusty stuffing, do not cover. Bake until hot (at least 150° in center) or lightly browned, about 50 minutes.

Make ahead: Up to 1 day ahead, make stuffing, put in casserole, cover, and chill. Allow about 1 hour to bake.

Cranberry Sauce



12 ounces fresh cranberries

1 cup sugar

½ cup water

½ cup orange juice

2 tbsp orange zest

¼ tbsp cinnamon

3 tbsp Cointreau liqueur

In a two quart or larger saucepan, add sugar, orange juice, and water. Bring to a boil and add cranberries. Return to boil. Reduce the heat and boil gently for ten minutes to allow the cranberries to pop as they cook. Remove from the het and add orange zest and Cointreau (or Grand Marnier) and stir. Let cool at room temperature and then refrigerate until cold. Ok to serve cold or at room temperature.

For more information, visit cookingwithjacqui.com.