HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Chef Matthew May from Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen in Virginia Beach joins us to make a Southern delicacy with his own special spin - Smoked Gouda Grits.

RECIPE:

1 slice smoked bacon

1 small onion, minced

2 cups grits/coarse cornmeal

4 cups chicken broth

2 green onions, chopped

salt and pepper to taste

Learn about group classes with Chef Matthew May at www.matthewmay.org.