Chef Matthew May prepares a delicious chicken marsala on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May walks Chandler through his recipe for chicken marsala and explains the food science behind every step of the journey, just like he does in his Teaching Kitchen!

Here's the recipe:



1/4-cup all purpose flour

1/2-tsp. salt

1/4-tsp. ground black pepper

4 medium skinless, boneless chicken breasts - pounded 1/4” thick

4 TBSP. olive oil

4 TBSP. unsalted butter

1 1/2-cup mushrooms, sliced

1/2-cup Marsala wine

3 TBSP. chopped parsley

