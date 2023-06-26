Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Chef Matthew May's delicious Bourbon BBQ Shrimp recipe on Coast Live

Posted at 7:06 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 19:06:51-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May and his assistant Maycie White walk Chandler Nunnally through a great summer recipe for bourbon BBQ shrimp—explaining the food science behind every step of the journey, just like in Chef May's famous Teaching Kitchen!

Learn about the science of cooking incredible food from Chef Matthew May at his Teaching Kitchen!
Upcoming classes:

  • July 22: Spicy Summertime Favorites
  • August 12/26: Summertime Cool Down
  • September 30: Farewell to Summer
  • October 14: Autumn Favorites

Learn more at matthewmay.org!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV