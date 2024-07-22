Watch Now
Chef Matthew May's delicious cilantro-lime shrimp recipe on Coast Live

Posted at 2:55 PM, Jul 22, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May from Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen in Virginia Beach joins Coast Live to walk April Woodard through every step of his recipe for a cilantro-lime shrimp dish.

Here's what you'll need to get started:

  • 1-pound 16/20 shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 8-TBSP. unsalted butter
  • 2-ounces fresh cilantro, chopped
  • salt and pepper to taste

Learn about group classes with Chef Matthew May at www.matthewmay.org. Upcoming classes include:

  • August: “Summertime Favorites”
  • September: “A Taste of France”
    “Bourbon, BBQ, and Blues”
  • October: “Seasonal Favorites”

For a very limited time, Chef Matthew May is offering a buy one, get one free deal for private cooking classes. Promotion ends July 23.

