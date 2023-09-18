Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Chef Matthew May's pan-seared salmon with maple bourbon butter on Coast Live

Posted at 1:32 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 13:32:02-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May walks April through his recipe for pan-seared salmon with maple bourbon brown butter and explains the food science behind every step of the journey, just like he does in his Teaching Kitchen!

Here's the recipe:

  • 2 salmon fillets
  • 1/2-tsp. BBQs Best Sea Salt
  • 4 TBSP. Unsalted butter
  • 1/4-cup bourbon
  • 2 TBSP. Maple syrup
  • 1 lime, cut in half for juice and garnish
  • 2 scallions, finely sliced for garnish

Learn about the science of cooking incredible food from Chef Matthew May at his Teaching Kitchen!Upcoming classes:

  • September: “A Taste of the Mediterranean”
  • October: “Autumn Favorites”
  • November: “Classic Comfort Foods”
  • December: “Holiday Celebration”

Learn more at matthewmay.org.

Right now, you can win a signed copy of “Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen: Better Living Through Food and Science.” This 200-page, full color cookbook is full of science-packed recipes, ingredient conversion charts, temperature charts, sanitation and food safety information, and much more!

Click here to enter the contest!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV