Chef Matthew May's pan-seared salmon with maple bourbon butter on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May walks April through his recipe for pan-seared salmon with maple bourbon brown butter and explains the food science behind every step of the journey, just like he does in his Teaching Kitchen!
Here's the recipe:
- 2 salmon fillets
- 1/2-tsp. BBQs Best Sea Salt
- 4 TBSP. Unsalted butter
- 1/4-cup bourbon
- 2 TBSP. Maple syrup
- 1 lime, cut in half for juice and garnish
- 2 scallions, finely sliced for garnish
Learn about the science of cooking incredible food from Chef Matthew May at his Teaching Kitchen!Upcoming classes:
- September: “A Taste of the Mediterranean”
- October: “Autumn Favorites”
- November: “Classic Comfort Foods”
- December: “Holiday Celebration”
