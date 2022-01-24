Chef Patrick highlights the top local sports bars on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans Hylton highlights some of the best bars to enjoy the big game this year.

CHEERS TO THE WINTER

WITH OUR BOILING BUTTERY RUMBULLION

We’re in the middle of winter, and we’ll raise a glass to that.

Not all cocktails are served on ice; there are many variations of a hot toddy to warm from the inside out.

Take off the seasonal chill with our Boiling Buttery Rumbullion, our delicious take on a classic Hot Buttered Rum. Some 400-plus years ago, rum was colloquially known as rumbullion.

Brown sugar and warm, baking spices like cinnamon and nutmeg are combined and added to a glass before a shot of spiced rum (we prefer our Four Farthing Spiced Rum from local Chesapeake Bay Distillery) is poured in and topped with boiling hot water. The drink is stirred, and a pat of rich, creamery butter is added as a garnish.

Here’s to staving off the winter cold:

In an Old Fashioned glass, add 1 tablespoons light brown sugar, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg, and 3 ounces Four Farthing Spiced Rum (or other spiced rum) and stir well. Pour in hot water and stir well. Add 1 or 2 pats butter and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

The Four Farthing Spiced Rum (www.FourFarthingSpicedRum.com) comes from www.ChesapeakeBayDistillery.com

BON APPETIT TO THE SUPER BOWL

WITH OUR BEANERS + WIENERS CORN CHIP PIE

For more than a century, beans and franks is a classic combination of baked beans slow simmered with complimentary flavors and sliced hot dogs.

We love to make our own beans and franks, using quality baked beans cooked with brown sugar, ketchup, and other seasonings added. To the bean pot, we add sliced premium-brand hot dogs.

But our take on this classic takes a twist, as does another traditional dish: Frito Pie.

Atop a bed of crushed corn chips, we spoon on a generous amount of our piping hot beans and franks. It’s served with chopped white onions and a tower of grated cheddar cheese.

First make the Beans + Franks by cutting up one package of hot dogs into quarter-inch slices and add to a large skillet over high heat.

Add one 28-ounce can baked beans, 2/3 cup ketchup, 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 1/4 cup yellow mustard, 3 teaspoons dried parsley flakes, and 1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder. Stir, and bring mixture to a boil. Turn heat to low and cover mixture. Simmer for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

To make the pie, add 4 cups crushed corn chips into a ceramic or glass pie plate and top with hot Beans + Franks. Sprinkle on 1/2 cup diced white onion and 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese. Place under the oven broiler a few minutes to facilitate cheese melting; watch carefully to prevent burning. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley.

For more, visit www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

EATS, DRINKS + DOS

OUR FIVE FAVE SPORTS BARS OF THE MOMENT

Part of the fun of the Super Bowl is gathering with family and friends to eat, drink, and watch the Big Game.

Super Bowl LVI is held Sunday, Feb. 13, broadcast from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here are five of our favorite sports bars of-the-moment that would be a great place to get together, along with our top picks for good eats at each:

Big Woody’s Bar & Grill

Two Chesapeake locations and one in Virginia Beach

www.BigWoodys.net

What to try: Big Woody’s Award Winning Wings, available with six wings, 12 wings, 24 wings, or 50 wings. We prefer bone-in and a mixture of Medium, Teriyaki, Spicy Garlic Parmesan, Old Bay, and Kickin’ Hickory sauces

Cogan’s Pizza

Two Norfolk locations

www.GhentEats.com

What to try: Mediterranean on cauliflower crust with spinach, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted garlic, made vegan by substituting feta with Daiya cheese

Just Georges

Virginia Beach

www.CaptainGeorges.com

What to try: Big Texan Burger; 8-ounce Angus beef burger served with Just George’s tangy barbecue sauce, applewood bacon and topped with Monterey Jack cheese and served with hand-cut fries

Roger Brown’s Sports Bar

Portsmouth

www.RogerBrowns.com

What to try: House Smoked Ribs Basket; one pound of tender barbecue sauced pork ribs with fries and cole slaw

ShoreBreak Pizza & TapHouse

Virginia Beach

www.ShoreBreakVB.com

What to try: The Soprano Pizza; housemade meatball slices, grommet spicy sausage, pepperoni, and Virginia ham

For more, visit www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

