Chef Patrick's "Bloody Mary Oyster Shooter" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton returns to Coast Live to show off his Bloody Mary Oyster Shooter, accompanied by a Marinated Mozzarella appetizer. Here's what Chef Patrick has to say about these offerings, courtesy of the Virginia Eats + Drinks blog.

CHEERS TO THE HOLIDAY SEASON! CELEBRATE WITH OUR BLOODY MARY OYSTER SHOOTER

Not only is November officially Virginia Oyster Month, but it also kicks off the holiday season from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.

Celebrate both as family and friends gather for cocktails and conversations with our Bloody Mary Oyster Shooter. Serve these as an eye-opening refresher at brunch or anytime of the day, or as an apéritif before a meal, particularly one that is seafood-centric.

We love Virginia oysters which are plump and rich and from waters off the Atlantic Ocean and throughout the Chesapeake Bay and it’s tributaries. In today’s segment, we use Lynnhaven oysters, which were first noted by settlers in 1607, from our friends at First Landing Seafood Company.

Find your favorite oyster in markets across Coastal Virginia. There are eight distinct oyster-growing regions in the Commonwealth, each with their own unique offering.

Here’s how to make it:

Shuck 1 dozen Virginia oysters and place 2 oysters each, with liquor, into 6 martini glasses. Set aside.

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add 2 cups spicy vegetable juice, 1 cup vodka (we like the offering from Reverend Spirits in Norfolk), 4 teaspoons Worcestershire or soy sauce, freshly squeezed juice of 2 lemons, 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, and several dashes of hot sauce. Shake vigorously. Strain into prepared martini glasses.

Take 6 long sprigs of rosemary and strip the leaves off the lower half. Pierce 2 grape tomatoes on the rosemary and garnish the martini glasses.

Yields 6 shooters.

Oysters: First Landing Seafood Company, www.FirstLandingSeafood.com

Spirits: Reverend Spirits, www.DrinkReverend.com

For more on Virginia oysters, www.VirginiaOysters.org

BON APPETIT TO EASY ENTERTAINING! CELEBRATE THE SEASON WITH OUR MARINATED MOZZARELLA

We love entertaining family and friends any time of year, but especially during the holidays.

But when folks come over, the age-old question always arise: what to serve? We want to craft something easy, but also elegant. That’s when we make our Marinated Mozzarella.

Perfect for serving with drinks during a simple gathering, or as part of an antipasto platter before a meal, our Marinated Mozzarella is quick and delicious.

Here’s how to make it:

In a large bowl, add 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon crushed garlic, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt, and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper and whisk to combine. Add 1-1/2 pounds part-skim mozzarella, cut into cubes, and 1 tablespoon oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, chopped. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

To serve, transfer marinated mozzarella, with oil, into a ceramic or glass pie plate, or a small glass casserole. Julienne 15 basil leaves and sprinkle on top. Serve with cheese picks or toothpicks.

