Chef Patrick's Buffalo Wing Popcorn recipe and wine pairing on Coast Live

POP TO IT!

CELEBRATE POPCORN DAY WITH A BIG BOWL OF POPPED GOODNESS

Consider that freshly popped corn is, in its unadulterated state, a perfect snack food. It is high in fiber. It is low in calories. It has no fat or sodium. And while its flavor profile is pleasant, it is muted.

This makes popcorn an excellent platform for a vast array of treatments, from adding savory seasonings to touches of sweetness. Movie-style popcorn dripping in butter and loaded with salt is so 1950s.

Today’s popcorn sheds its June Cleaver image and emerges with bold flavors to knock the socks off Ward.

It’s always a good time for popcorn, but with National Popcorn Day coming up on January 19, now is as good of time as any. And our offering today, Buffalo Wing Popcorn, could also inspire you for Big Game snacks coming up in a few weeks.

This recipe is modified from a recipe in my book, "Popcorn."

Here’s how I made it:

Put 4 quarts freshly popped corn in a large clean paper bag or a large container with a lid. Add 1-2 tablespoons olive oil and 2-3 tablespoons barbecue spice mix. Fold over top of paper bag or add lid to container and shake vigorously. Transfer to a large serving bowl and top with 3-4 ounces blue cheese crumbles and 2 tablespoons chopped green onions.

Note: if you’d like my homemade barbecue spice mix email me at PatrickEvansHylton@gmail.com with “barbecue spice” as the subject.

RAISE A GLASS TO GAMAY

FIND OUT ABOUT THIS VARIETAL IN OUR WINE 101 SERIES

Wine is a wonderful drink to enjoy, either on its own, or paired with food.

But some folks are intimidated when it comes to wine. That's why I created the Wine 101 series, which airs from time-to-time on my The Virginia Eats + Drinks Show on AM 790 WNIS radio, Saturdays at 1 p.m.

I'm going to share that information with you, on occasion, on my Coast Live segments.

Today we're going to look at gamay.

A purple French wine grape, you'll find this varietal not only as a single expression, but also used to make such notable wines as Beaujolais, which is also the growing region historically tied to the gamay grape. A very old cultivar, gamay is though to have appeared first in the mid 14th century.

Gamay is a light-bodied red wine, with a taste similar to pinot noir. They have delicate floral aromas like violets, as well as notes of fruit, such as cherry, raspberry, and plum.

The flavor is tart, and sometimes there is an earthy taste.

Gamay pairs with a wide range of food, too, including roast chicken, roast turkey, roast pork, grilled fish including salmon and tuna steaks, charcuterie, rich cheeses, and more.

My Wine 101 panel consists of experts who join me in discussing a different wine varietal each broadcast, including Betty Gowans, bar manager and sommelier at Press 626 Wine Bar in Norfolk.Today's wine is one of Betty's picks.

The Wine:

2020 Chateau du Basty "Regnie"

Betty's notes:

A more serious expression of Beaujolais with notes of concentrated red fruit, great structure, and ageable qualities. Pair with roasted lamb chops or duck & root veggies.

EAT, DRINK + DO

START OF THE NEW YEAR DELICIOUSLY WITH VIRGINIA BEACH RESTAURANT WEEK

It may be the tastiest time of the year: this month starts Restaurant Week season across Coastal Virginia, including Virginia Beach Restaurant Week which runs January 20 - 26.

This is the 20th anniversary of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week. The first took place in 2004.

Presented by our friends at the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association (VBRA), a large number of Beach restaurants present specially designed menus with pre-fixe pricing.

Look for restaurants like Zoes Steak & Seafood, Rockafeller’s, Gaston’s Italian Steakhouse, and Abbey Road, and The Stockpot. There are dozens of participants, and a full list can be found on the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association website.

This is a great opportunity to dine out with family and friends while enjoying a favorite restaurant and maybe trying something new on the menu. Or a great opportunity to explore a restaurant you’ve always wanted to try.

For my top tips and tricks to make the most of Restaurant Week, email me at PatrickEvansHylton@gmail.com with “Restaurant Week tips and tricks” as the subject.

