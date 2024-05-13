Chef Patrick's English Garden cocktail and Walking Taco on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live to serve up a delicious summer pairing, an English Garden Lowball cocktail and Walking White Taco.

Here's what Chef Patrick had to say about today's selections on his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

CHEERS TO SPRING WITH OUR ENGLISH GARDEN LOWBALL

Spring is a time for light and delicious eats and drinks. Our English Garden Lowball is a refreshing cocktail with the essence of an English garden.

We use fresh cucumber as a base, muddled in the bottom of a lowball glass, also known as a rocks glass, old fashioned glass, or whiskey glass. Add ice on top of the muddled cucumber.

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add 3-1/2 ounces gin, 1 ounce elderflower liqueur such as St. Germain, and 1/2 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice. Cover and shake vigorously and strain into the lowball glass. Garnish with edible flowers.

For the gin, we enjoy the offering from Reverend Spirits in Norfolk.

BON APPETIT IN HONOR OF OUR CHIHUAHUAS, CELEBRATE WITH OUR WALKING WHITE TACOS

National Chihuahua Day is May 14 and we are celebrating our furbaby, Señor Queso, with a twist on a Tex-Mex favorite.

Our Walking White Taco takes the concept of an open bag of corn chips drizzled with chili and complimentary toppings and changes it up. We make a boat from aluminum foil and add a handful of plain or ranch flavored tortilla chips.

To that we spoon on a mixture of white chili beans and cooked, diced chicken that’s been heated. If you can’t find white chili beans, heat white beans and cooked, diced chicken with Tex-Mex seasoning to taste.

Top with a bit of shredded white cheese, such as Monterrey Jack and a drizzle of salsa verde. Optionally, add sour cream and pickled jalapeño slices.

Eat with a fork on the go.

More, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com.

EAT, DRINK + DO: CONGRATS TO RESTAURANT WINNERS

There have been several eats and drinks competitions in the past few weeks where I have been fortunate to be a judge for critic’s choice, and here’s all the delish details:

ARTini: held to benefit the Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center, Hampton



Best Critics and Best People’s: Venture Kitchen + Bar



EAST COAST SHE CRAB SOUP CLASSIC: Held at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Critic’s:

1 - Yanni’s

2 - Entre Nous

3 - Scotty Quixx East

People’s:

1 - Tempt

2 - Scotty Quixx East

3 - Yanni’s

WAR OF THE WINGS: Held at Waterside District, Norfolk

Best Original:



1 -Bon Chon

2- Wings and Things

Best Barbecue

1 - Blarney Stone

2 - J&K Style

Best Hot:

1 - Roger Brown’s

2 - J&K Style

People’s Choice

Ko Ko Korean

More, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

