Chef Patrick's Halloween classy champagne & caviar pairing on Coast Live

Here's what Chef Patrick had to say about today's selections on his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

LIFE’S LITTLE LUXURIES — CELEBRATE THE SEASON WITH MY CAVIAR DIP

This is the season for luxury. But not all luxuries need to be over-the-top. There are small treats we can enjoy that give us just the perfect taste of decadence and richness.

Our Caviar Dip is one such little luxury with many ingredients you already have in your pantry, it comes together easy and quick with flavors that wow and looks that impress.

And a little bit of caviar goes a long way. You don’t need to buy the expensive offerings because a good moderately priced caviar will be wonderful folded into a creamy base, stretching its enjoyment and enriching it at the same time.

Here’s how I made it:



On a small plate, transfer 1-2 teaspoons red caviar from a 2-ounce jar and set aside.

In a small bowl, add 1 cup full-fat sour cream, 1-1/2 tablespoons minced shallot (or green onion), 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives, and 1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper (or black pepper) and stir good to incorporate. Gently fold in red caviar, saving the reserved amount, and transfer to a serving bowl.

Garnish dip with remaining caviar and a small amount of chopped chives. If desired.

Serve with lightly salted potato chips or club crackers. Serves 6-8.

Cover and refrigerate any leftovers.

Visit Virginia Eats + Drinks, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

’TIS THE SEASON — TOAST THE HOLIDAYS WITH A CLASSIC CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL

We’re toasting the holidays with this season with a Classic Champagne Cocktail.

Champagne is always a great choice in which to celebrate, and especially during the holidays and on other special occasions. And while we love to enjoy it simply poured in a champagne flute, a fun take is to craft cocktails with the sparkling wine.

Our Classic Champagne Cocktail is elegant, and easy to make with just a few ingredients: champagne, sugar, and bitters.

Use any sparkling wine you wish, but three area super sommeliers have picked some perfect for the occasion.

Here’s how you make our Classic Champagne Cocktail:



On a small plate, place a sugar cube and sprinkle with several splashes of Angostura Bitters, until the cube is doused. Place sugar cube in a champagne flute and slowly fill with sparkling wine. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Optionally, add a splash of brandy or cognac after you add the sugar cube, but before you pour in the champagne.

WARMING FROM THE INSIDE OUT — TAKE A HOT CHOCOLATE TOUR OF SUMMIT POINTE

A delicious and rich mug of hot chocolate warms the body and soul from the inside out, and now through January 31 visitors to Chesapeake’s tony Summit Pointe development can experience an assortment of the drink at the Hot Chocolate Tour of Summit Pointe.

Bundle up and head out for this unique celebration of winter. Here’s the Summit Pointe businesses where you can grab a drink:



At Bay Barber Co. enjoy a hot chocolate during your cut or shave

At Cork & Bull Chophouse drink in a regular hot chocolate, or indulge in a Bourbon Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

At Neat Bird spoil yourself with a hot chocolate crafted with whole milk and chocolate morsels and presented with toasted marshmallow foam, or upgrade to the Quaker Campout, which adds graham cracker-infused brandy

At Pale Horse Coffee find a refreshing Frosted Mint Hot Chocolate

At Toastique enjoy a Peppermint Mocha Hot Chocolate

At Union Taco find luxury in a Spiced Horchata Hot Chocolate, or spike it with Rumchata, mezcal, tequila, or whiskey

At Wasserhund adults can give in to a Haagen Dog (the brewery’s ice cream stout) float, and kids can enjoy a regular hot chocolate

Additional locations may be added, and hot chocolate offerings are subject to availability.

Visit Summit Pointe, www.SummitPointeVa.com

Get all the information from today’s Virginia Eats + Drinks on Coast Live segment plus more: giveaways, recipes, tips, and tricks on our Facebook group.

Join today, www.facebook.com/groups/VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.