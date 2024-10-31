Chef Patrick's Halloween pumpkin hummus and more on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live to share a delicious pumpkin humus recipe for Halloween, accompanied by some candy-inspired cocktails and fun local events.

IT’S A GOOD THING — CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN WITH MY PUMPKIN HUMMUS

Our Pumpkin Hummus is, as Martha Stewart would say, a very good thing.

This savory, seasonal treat is easy, and quick to put together. Serve it all autumn long, including at your Thanksgiving table.

Here’s how I make my Pumpkin Hummus:

In a food processor, add one 15-ounce can of chickpeas that been drained with 5 tablespoons of roasted and pureed pumpkin [you can use canned or roast your own], 5 tablespoons smooth peanut butter, and 5 tablespoons of olive oil. Add 2 tablespoons pumpkin spice [see below to make your own], 2 tablespoons water, and 1 garlic clove.

Pulse until smooth and season with salt. Serve with olive oil drizzled on top and garnished with a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds. Pumpkin seeds make a fine substitution for pomegranate seeds. Consider a bit of fresh herbs on top too, like small sprigs of rosemary or thyme.

We like to serve our pumpkin dip in a hollowed out pie, or other small, pumpkin. Serve with crackers, toasted baguette, tortilla chips, or fresh-cut veggies like carrots or celery.

Make your own pumpkin pie spice by combining 4 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 2 teaspoons ground ginger, 1 teaspoons ground clove cloves, and 1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg in a medium bowl and whisking together. Store spice in an airtight jar between uses.

If you’d like my recipe for roasted, pureed pumpkin, email me at PatrickEvansHylton@gmail.com with “pumpkin puree” as the subject.

Visit Virginia Eats + Drinks, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com [virginiaeatsanddrinks.com]

WHAT’S UP WITCHES? CELEBRATE SPOOKY SEASON WITH CANDY BAR-INSPIRED COCKTAILS

Who says kids should get the candy on Halloween? Our friend Karl Dornemann of Reverend Spirits in Norfolk shares with us three candy-inspired cocktails.

PEPPERMINT PATTY



2 ounces Reverend Spirits Vodka

1 ounces chocolate liquor

2 ounces cream or milk

1 ounce green crème de menthe

2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

2 Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies

For the glass: Crush up the Thin Mints in a shallow dish wide enough to insert your cocktail glass. On another dish, pour the chocolate syrup. Wet the rim of your cocktail glass in the chocolate syrup and dip into the Thin Mint crumbs.

For the drink: In a mixing glass with ice, combine vodka, crème de menthe, chocolate liqueur and milk. Stir well. Strain into prepared glass. Yields 1 cocktail.

SMARTINI



2 ounces Reverend Spirits Vodka

1 ounce white grape juice

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

8-10 crushed Smarties candies

For the glass: Crush Smarties on cutting board or plate. Rub lemon slice around edge of coup glass and roll the glass in crushed Smarties.

For the drink: Add vodka, grape juice, lemon juice and simple syrup in cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain contents of shaker into coup glass. Yields 1 cocktail.

KIT KAT KOCKTAIL



1-1/2 ounces Reverend Spirits Vodka

1 ounce Frangelico liqueur

1 ounce creme de cacao

1 ounce Bailey’s Irish cream

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously.

Pour into coup glass and top with whipped cream. Yields 1 cocktail.

+ For a fourth cocktail, Karl’s Candy Corn Martini, email me with “candy corn martini” as the subject to PatrickEvansHylton@gmail.com

Visit Reverend Spirits, www.DrinkReverend.com [drinkreverend.com]

EAT WITH YOUR EYES — EXHIBIT, ACTIVITIES AT CHRYSLER MUSEUM FEEDS THE MIND

The Chrysler Museum of Art has an exciting new exhibit, Farm to Table: Art, Food, and Identity in the Age of Impressionism in the Special Exhibition Gallery at the museum. It is running now though January 5, 2025.

French cuisine had long been viewed as a reflection of the nation’s identity and a source of popular pride. However, in the decades following the Franco-Prussian War (1870–71), artists depicted the growing, cooking, transporting, serving, and eating of food as a means of highlighting the economic and social instabilities of this tumultuous period. Through more than fifty paintings and sculptures by leading artists, this exhibition explores this transformative era in French history.

Farm to Table brings together famous Impressionist artists along with the contributions of leading figures in the French Salon to form an intersection between French cuisine and period social discourse.

There are several events to support the exhibit, including the World Beats Concert Series. Here music with French influences are paired with French wine and food selected by area chefs, sommeliers, and other culinary specialists. Upcoming World Beats Concert Series are on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 12, both at 7 p.m. There is a nominal fee and registration is required.

Visit Chrysler Museum, www.Chrysler.org

