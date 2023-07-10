Chef Patrick's lemonade mojito and watermelon salad with shrimp on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live to share a refreshing lemonade mojito cocktail recipe, paired with a seasonal watermelon salad with delicious shrimp!

Here's what Chef Patrick has to say about these offerings, courtesy of his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

CHEERS TO NATIONAL MOJITO DAY WITH OUR LEMONADE MOJITO

We’re always looking for a refreshing cocktail, especially during the heat of summer.

A classic mojito often fits the bill, in fact the drink is celebrated on National Mojito Day on July 11. But the delicious mixture of lime, mint, and rum can be a little cumbersome to make with the muddling required.

Our Lemonade Mojito is a fun alternative, and is quick and easy to make. Here’s how:

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, ass 2 ounces white rum (we prefer Chick’s Beach rum from Chesapeake Bay Distillery), 1/2 prepared lemonade, 4 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lime juice, and 6 fresh mint leaves, crushed. Shake vigorously and strain into a highball glass.

Add 4 mint leaves, crushed, and ice, and stir. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint and a lemon wedge.

You can use a quality prepared lemonade, but if you want to make your own, here’s how:

Make the simple syrup: in a small saucepan add 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water and bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce to a simmer and stir frequently until honey has dissolved. Remove from stove and cool. Add to a sealable glass jar and refrigerate until use, up to 1 month.



Make the lemonade: in a large pitcher add the simple syrup, 1 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice and 3 cups cold water and stir. Refrigerate 45 minutes until chilled.



BON APPETIT TO WATERMELONS! CELEBRATE WITH OUR MELON SALAD WITH SHRIMP

Watermelons are the quintessential summer fruit. They are low in calories, nutrient dense, and, being some 90 percent water, great for hydration.

Although there are more than 1,000 watermelon varieties worldwide, in our region you are more likely to run into the Charleston Grey. These are the large, usually oblong, striped melons that have a green rind and a red flesh.

How do you pick the best watermelon? Here are my tips and tricks:

Pick a watermelon free from bruises, cuts, and dents; some scratching is ok



Pick one heavy for its size



The underside of the watermelon should be a creamy yellow from where it sat on the ground and ripened



Tap the fruit, listen for a dull, muffled sound; a flat sound means mealy or overripe



Wash the watermelon rind under running water and pat dry before use



The watermelon does not need to be refrigerated before it is cut, but if it was cold when you bought it, keep it cold



Cover the cut surface of a melon with plastic wrap for storage



Store cubed watermelon in covered plastic containers



Refrigerate cut watermelon and consume within three days



Watermelons are completely edible; seeds can be roasted and eaten as a snack, and rind can be pickled



Watermelon should not be frozen with the purpose of thawing and using later, but the fruit cut into one inch squares can freeze and be used as ice cubes in fruity drinks

There are many ways to enjoy watermelon, including eating slices out-of-hand, added to a smoothie, or tossed in a fruit salad.

Looking for another way to enjoy watermelon? Try our Melon Salad with Shrimp. Here’s how I make it:

Make the dressing: whisk 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard and 1/3 teaspoon garlic powder (or one finely minced fresh garlic clove). Continue to whisk and slowly pour in 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil and coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.



Make the salad: add 2-1/2 cups arugula in a large bowl. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and toss to coat.



Assemble: divide the salad among 4 or 6 plates. Top with 4 cups seedless watermelon cubes, 1 cup crumbled feta cheese and 1/2 cup toasted pine nuts or pistachios. Add on top of each plate 4-6 prepared shrimp (boiled, grilled, or steamed then chilled) and serve immediately.



EAT, DRINK + DO: SENSATIONAL SHRIMP TIPS AND TRICKS FOR SUMMER

Shrimp is the most popular seafood dish, and you’ll find them fresh from Coastal Virginia and North Carolina waters.

Shrimp are very versatile and can be used in many ways, such as our Melon Salad with Shrimp we demonstrated earlier in the segment.

Quality shrimp caught outside the area is available in grocery stores that are frozen and just need to be thawed to be used.

But if you want to take advantage of local shrimp, you need to know how to select them, and how to keep them fresh until you are ready to use them. Here’s some of my tips and tricks:

Purchase shrimp from a reputable fishmonger or seafood market. Be sure to ask the professionals any questions you may have, including the origin of the shrimp, and the date caught.



Know that much shrimp in markets - even local - may have been flash-frozen on the ship as they were caught to preserve freshness, then thawed at the market. This is common practice and is fine. Also know that fresh-caught frozen shrimp may be sold; just thaw and use.



Look for shrimp that look fresh, and have a clean, ocean/salty aroma to them. Avoid shrimp that smells like ammonia.



Shrimp should be firm, and not soft to the touch. If they haven’t been peeled, shells should not feel slimy.



It’s best to use fresh shrimp the day you purchase them, if not keep them in the wrapper from the seafood market and place in the coldest part of your refrigerator. If purchasing fresh-frozen, keep frozen until ready to use.



Know that shrimp are sold by size. The market will tell you how many shrimp there are in a pound; the higher the number, the smaller the shrimp, and the smaller the number, the larger the shrimp. You’ll want different sized shrimp for different dishes, usually medium or larger for entrees and medium or small for salads. Here’s a guideline:



"Colossal" shrimp has 16 to 20 shrimp per pound



"Jumbo" shrimp has 21 to 30 shrimp per pound



"Large" shrimp has 31 to 40 shrimp per pound



"Medium" shrimp has 41 to 60 shrimp per pound



"Small" shrimp has 71 to 90 shrimp per pound

One of the most versatile ways to prepare shrimp is to boil. Here’s how:

Fill a large pot with 3/4 gallons water and add 1 teaspoon coarse salt. Cut a lemon in half, squeeze the lemon in the pot of water, and toss in the fruit. Bring to a boil.



While the pot of water is boiling, fill a large bowl with ice and water; set aside.



Add 1 pound deveined medium or large shrimp with heads and shells removed to the boiling water and cook 2-3 minutes until the shrimp turns bright pink. Watch carefully and do not overcook. Remove shrimp with a slotted spoon and plunge into the ice water to stop cooking.



Once cooled, remove shells if applicable, leaving tails, and place on a platter; pat dry with paper toweling. Keep chilled in the refrigerator until use. Before use, toss with desired seasoning, or leave plain.

