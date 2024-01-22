Chef Patrick's "Mad About Chocolate-tini" and "Pork-tine" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live to serve up a fun twist on poutine called "pork-tine" and a classy "MAD About Chocolate-tini," perfect for National Chocolate Month in February!

Here's what Chef Patrick had to say about today's selections on his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

BON APPETIT TO SNACKING! CELEBRATE WITH OUR PORK-TINE

Poutine is a classic Canadian dish made by topping french fries with cheese curds and hot brown gravy. It’s hearty and rich, and very delicious.

Not only is winter a great time to enjoy poutine, but February in particular is perfect for this dish. The first week in February is La Poutine Week.

We put a twist on our poutine by crafting them with pork rinds, also known as chicharrons, rather than fries.

That makes it a tasty trifecta since February is not only National Snack Food Month, but Super Bowl Sunday is National Pork Rind Day.

On top of the pork rinds we add halves of mozzarella pearls, also known as miniature mozzarella balls, and a generous amount of gravy. We garnish with a sprinkling of fresh chopped Italian parsley.

Enjoy this as a snack, or add chopped or pulled chicken to make it a meal.

Here’s how to make it:



Prepare the gravy by adding 2 cups beef stock, 3 tablespoons cornstarch, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon Worchestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper and 1 crushed beef bouillon cube in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Whisk ingredients together to incorporate and simmer, whisking occasionally, until gravy thickens., about 1 minute.

Remove from heat and whisk in 1 tablespoon half-and-half or cream.



More, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

CHEERS TO NATIONAL CHOCOLATE MONTH WITH OUR MAD ABOUT CHOCOLATE-TINI

February is perhaps the sweetest month of the year with not only Valentine’s Day, but also being National Chocolate Month.

We love chocolate in every form, but it’s very special when it takes a boozy - and liquid - turn.

Our MAD About Chocolate-tini pays tribute to our favorite guru of ganache, Marcel Desaulniers, creator of the Death By Chocolate dessert. Desaulniers, who formerly owned the well-noted The Trellis restaurant in Williamsburg, has been an inspiration to many, and a good friend to me.

Desaulniers’ initials are MAD, and he once owned a sweets shop in the colonial capital by the same name.

Enjoy this cocktail on Valentine’s Day, or any day, when you need a little something special in your martini glass. Here’s how to make it:

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add 3 ounces chocolate liqueur, 2 ounces vodka (we love the offering from Reverend Spirits in Norfolk), 2 ounces cream, and 1 ounce Frangelico (hazelnut liqueur) or Amaretto (almond liqueur).

Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass. Top with a sprinkling of cocoa powder and garnish with a chocolate truffle skewered on a cocktail pick.

For this recipe, we used Reverend Sprits vodka, www.DrinkReverend.com

EAT, DRINK + DO: TIPS TO DINING OUT ON VALENTINE’S DAY

Many folks enjoy going out with their special someone to a restaurant on Valentine’s Day. Because it is a special day, and because many folks dine out that evening, you’ll want to do what you can to make the most of it.

Here’s some of our tips and tricks to dining out on Valentine’s Day.

Most folks will dine out on the big day, so consider celebrating another day besides February 14 or the weekend closest to the holiday. Midweek is often slower for restaurants, so until Valentine’s is on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, you may want to dine out then.

If you are dining on Valentine’s Day or the weekend closest to Valentine’s Day, make reservations as far in advance as you are able to make sure you are not disappointed.

When making reservations, generally the earlier or the later you can eat is best to avoid a crowd during the busiest time of the evening.

Consider starting your night out at home first with a special cocktail, perhaps our MAD About Chocolate-tini, or a glass of champagne. You may also want to enjoy a simple cheese and fruit plate before heading out.

Check to see if the restaurant where you want to dine offers Valentine’s specials. Some offer prix-fixe multi-course meals that you may want to take advantage of, or you may want to order a la carte. On a busy evening like this, things may be expedited easier and more quickly from a special menu.

Because it is such a busy evening for restaurants, if you need to cancel your reservation do it as soon as possible. Also, show up on time for your reservation, and enjoy your meal, but don’t linger this evening as the table may be needed for other guests. Instead, take a dessert home and enjoy it with a cocktail or champagne.

FOR MORE VIRGINIA EATS + DRINKS

Get all the information from today’s Virginia Eats + Drinks on Coast Live segment plus more: giveaways, recipes, tips, and tricks on our Facebook group.

Join today, www.facebook.com/groups/VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.