Chef Patrick's "Norfolk Sea Dog Grog" cocktail gets nautical on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live to share his delicious Grog cocktail with historical ties to the high seas, plus a variety of breakfast options to start your day off deliciously.

Here's what Chef Patrick has to say about these offerings, courtesy of his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

CHEERS TO HARBORFEST’S SEA-CENTRIC SOIREE WITH OUR "NORFOLK SEA DOG GROG"

Coastal Virginia has an indelible link to the sea, and that connection has been celebrated every year since 1976 at Festevents’ Norfolk Harborfest. The event is coming up Friday through Sunday, June 9 - 11 at Town Point Park on the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

Raise a glass to our relationship to the Atlantic, the Chesapeake, and all their tributaries with our Norfolk Sea Dog Grog cocktail, a rum-centric drink.

Rum was already a well-established drink in the New World by the end of the seventeenth century. Throughout Virginia and the other colonies, and across the Caribbean, it was often the beverage of choice.

In 1655, after England conquered Jamaica, rum was distributed to sailors as part of their rations. Grog—made with rum, water and other ingredients—comes from the nickname for British admiral Edward Vernon, who, in 1740, cut sailors’ daily rations of rum with water while in command in the West Indies.

Why was he called “Old Grog”? Vernon was noted for wearing a coat make of grogram cloth. Groggy means sleepy, such as when too much grog is consumed. Dispensing grog to sailors became a tradition that transferred to the Continental navy and to the U.S. Navy as well. Anchors aweigh.

Our cocktail adapts the name “Sea Dog,” a colloquialism for “sailor.” Here’s how to make the drink:

Make a Honey Simple Syrup by whisking 1/2 cup honey and 1/2 water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and stir frequently until honey has dissolved. Remove from stove and cool. Store, refrigerated in an airtight container until use.

Make the cocktail by filling a shaker filled with ice. Add 1-1/2 ounces dark rum, 1-1/2 ounces white rum, 1 ounce fresh lime juice and 1 ounce honey syrup. Cover, and shake vigorously. Strain into a tall glass with ice and top with soda water. Garnish with lime wedge.

Rum in today’s segment comes from Chesapeake Bay Distillery, ChesapeakeBayDistillery.com.

BON APPETIT TO SUMMER SWEETNESS! CELEBRATE WITH WAFFLES TOPPED WITH LEMONY-BLUEBERRY SAUCE

Blueberries are one of the sweetest summer flavors, and the pints of the fruit are coming into market now. They can be enjoyed in many ways, from eating out-of-hand to adding to muffins, pies, and smoothies. You can also use blueberries in a topping for waffles.

Lemon has a natural affinity with blueberries, and the two flavors come together in our Lemon-Blueberry Sauce.

Although we’re using them in today’s segment as a topping for waffles, you can also use on french toast, ice cream, pancakes, slices of pound or other plain cake, yogurt, and more. Here’s how I make it:

Wash and pat dry 2 pints fresh blueberries. In a medium-sized bowl add blueberries, 1/2 cup sugar, 3 tablespoons limoncello or other lemon liqueur, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon lemon zest.

Stir to combine, slightly mashing about 1/4 of the berries. Stir again, and cover. Refrigerate at least 1 hour, or overnight. Keep refrigerated until use, and stir before serving.

Bonus: we’ll have a favorite waffle recipe on our blog at VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

Lemon liqueur in today’s segment comes from Chesapeake Bay Distillery, ChesapeakeBayDistillery.com.

EAT, DRINK + DO: COME EARLY, STAY LATE, AND DINE WELL DURING NORFOLK FESTEVENTS’ HARBORFEST WEEKEND

Come early, stay late, and dine well during Norfolk Festevents’ Harborfest weekend. The event, now in its 47th year, is America’s largest, longest-running, free maritime festival. It takes place Friday through Sunday, June 9 - 11.

Norfolk is filled with diverse dining and refreshment options from breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and after hours. Since 1682 Norfolk has been the shining star in the regional constellation of Coastal Virginia, and has emerged as a place fit for foodies.

In addition to the great dining and drinking experiences across the city that are available year-round, Norfolk Harborfest also offers a wide assortment of unique open air vendors with artisan foods and beverages offered on this special festival weekend.

We’ll have our list of curated Norfolk restaurants to make a complete weekend out of it. The list will include eats and drinks selections, and more.

One of our recommended restaurants for breakfast is Cafe Stella. In today’s segment we share three delicious dishes from Cafe Stella:

The Granby Sandwich, with eggs, American cheese, caramelized and green onion, and sriracha mayonnaise on brioche bun

Filipino Breakfast with longganisa sausage, garlic rice, and sunny-side egg

Classic Waffles

For more on Cafe Stella, visit CafeStellaRoasters.com.

Our Harborfest Weekend Eats + Drinks list is on our website, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

