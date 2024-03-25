Chef Patrick's "Peep-Peep-Tini" and Asparagus Mint-Pea Salad on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live to serve up a fun Easter-themed pairing: a "Peep-Peep-Tini" and Asparagus Mint-Pea Salad!

Here's what Chef Patrick had to say about today's selections on his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

CHEERS TO EASTER WITH OUR PEEP-PEEP-TINI

Almost as ubiquitous as brightly-hued eggs, marshmallow chickens covered in neon yellow sugar are a harbinger of Easter.

While we love to eat Peeps right from the container, another way we enjoy them are in our Peep-Peep-Tini.

It starts by soaking the confections in vodka; we love Spirits of the Blue Ridge vodka from Chesapeake Bay Distillery in Virginia Beach. We also use lemon liqueur from the distillery in the cocktail to give a citrus pop to the marshmallow-y drink.

Here’s how I make it:



Make the Peeps vodka: in a large, sealable glass jar add 2-1/2 dozen Peeps; you can use any shape or any color. Pour in 750ml vodka, seal, and shake, and place in the refrigerator for 3-4 days. Strain through cheesecloth into a large bowl to capture Peeps and transferred colored/flavored vodka back to the jar and keep refrigerated until use.

Make the cocktail: in a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add 3 ounces Peep-flavored vodka, 2 ounces lemon liqueur/limoncello, and 1/2 ounce triple sec. Shake well and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a Peep floating on top of the drink.

Yields 1 drink. Vodka and lemon liqueur comes from Chesapeake Bay Distillery, www.DrinkReverend.com.

BON APPETIT TO SPRING! CELEBRATE WITH OUR ASPARAGUS-MINT-PEA SALAD

Spring is here, a season of renewal and growth. Among the green things popping up all around us are tender, young vegetables.

Among these vegetables are thin spears of asparagus, and sweet peas. Herbs are also found in our garden, including a favorite of ours, mint.

We love to combine the three for a fabulous light and bright salad, accented with a light drizzle of classic lemon vinaigrette for just the right pop.

Here’s how I make it:



Prepare the peas: bring a medium pot full of water on medium-high. While water is reaching a boil, shell 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 fresh peas by snapping off the stem end of the pod and pulling it down the length towards the end. Open up pod and remove peas inside.

Fill a large bowl with ice water. Have a colander and handy.

Once water has reached a rapid boil, add shelled peas and cook for 1-1/2 minutes only. Drain through the colander and immediately pour into the bowl of ice water. Allow peas to chill for 2 minutes. Drain the peas in a colander and add to a medium bowl.

Note - you can use 1-1/2 to 2 cups thawed frozen peas instead of fresh.

Prepare the asparagus: wash and pat try about 1-1/2 to 2 dozen young, thin asparagus spears and trim the ends. Slice spears at an angle, with each piece being bite-size. Set aside. Wash and pat dry 1/4 cups fresh mint leaves and tear.

Add asparagus and mint to bowl with peas and toss to combine.

Make vinaigrette: in a sealable glass jar add 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice, 1-1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, and 1/8 teaspoon fresh black pepper.

Shake well until combined. Makes about a half-cup; store unused dressing in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Assemble the salad: evenly spread out the asparagus-mint-pea mixture on a platter and lightly drizzle with a few tablespoons of lemon vinaigrette; more dressing can be served on the side for folks to add more if they wish. Garnish with 3-4 tablespoons of shaved parmesan cheese and serve.

Serves four. More, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com.

EAT, DRINK + DO: FOOD FIND—"SHE FRIES"

She crab soup is one of my favorite bisques, where cream, seasonings, crab stock, and crab meat come together for a hearty, thick, and flavorful bowl. It’s also a favorite across the whole region, and throughout the coastal south.

The soup is taken one step further with the She Fries at Pop’s Diner. Here a large platter of crisp, shoestring potatoes are fried golden and topped with a generous amount of she crab soup, a good amount of crabmeat, and mozzarella cheese. The cheese is melted, and the whole thing is dusted with Old Bay seasoning.

In many ways this is akin to the classic Canadian dish, poutine, except cheese is melted on the top rather than cheese curds added to the mix. It’s a fun take on the traditional offering.

The She Fries are the perfect comfort food, and highly addictive. The crisp fries are a great platform for the thick soup, the mild crab mingles great with the mozzarella, and the Old Bay gives just the right punch. Although an appetizer, the serving is large, so you’ll want to share or take some home to enjoy later.

Pop’s diner is open daily for breakfast and lunch, and the full menu for both meals is available at all times.

There are three Pop’s Diner locations; one in Chesapeake and two in Virginia Beach.

More, www.PopsDinerCo.com.

