Chef Patrick's raspberry bellini and pulled pork sliders on Coast Live

CHEERS TO SUMMER BERRIES WITH OUR RAZZELLINI COCKTAIL

For a very - or is that berry - brief period, raspberries are in season in Virginia. Grab a pint or two soon, because they’ll be gone before you know it.

Raspberries come in several hues, red being the most common. Also look for black, gold, or purple. Black raspberries are not the same as blackberries.

Raspberries are a superfood, low in calories, minimal fat, rich in fiber, and high in vitamin C and antioxidants. There’s just 64 calories in a cup of raw raspberries and 8 grams of fiber.

Look for berries fresh in farm markets and at farm stands across the region, including Westside Produce and Provisions (WestsideProduceAndProvisions.com), a green grocer in Norfolk.

There’s a lot of ways to enjoy raspberries, including eating out-of-hand, tossed in a mixed green or spinach salad, added to baked goods like breads and muffins, or topping ice cream or yogurt.

Another way is with our Razzellini cocktail, a fun take on the classic Bellini, but using raspberries instead of peaches. Here’s how to make it:

Wash and pat dry 2 pints fresh raspberries. In a medium-sized bowl add raspberries, 1/2 cup sugar, 3 tablespoons Chambord or other raspberry liqueur, and 1 teaspoon lemon zest.

Stir to combine, mashing the berries. Stir again, and cover. Refrigerate at least 1 hour, or overnight. Refrigerate at least an hour, stirring before use. Refrigerate any unused berries.

Place one or two generous spoonfuls of the raspberries in a champagne flute or martini glass and fill the glass with chilled sparkling wine.

BON APPETIT TO SUMMER SOIREES CELEBRATE WITH PULLED PORK SLIDERS

In the late fifteenth century, Caribbean natives were roasting pigs over flames that smoked the meat. This cooking method was called barbacoa, from which our word “barbecue” is derived.

As the triangle trade route among England, Virginia, and the Caribbean developed, barbecue soon became a southern tradition.

The tender pork, pulled in long, flavorful ribbons from the roasted pig, was sprinkled liberally with another Caribbean dish — vinegar highly seasoned with peppers and spices. It became the basis for an eastern style of ’Q that is highly respected to this day.

In today’s segment, we’re enjoying perfect pulled pork from pitmaster Timm Dodd, owner of A Taste of Texas in Virginia Beach. We love the flavorful, rich meat, and it - along with other meats and sides - are available by the pound for easy entertaining.

We love to add a piquant barbecue sauce to the pulled pork; the dichotomy of heat and sweet definitely tempts tastebuds. Here’s how to make our sauce:

Pour 1-1⁄2 cups cider vinegar into a glass jar and add 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 tablespoon salt ,2 teaspoons finely ground black pepper, 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, and 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Shake well and allow to sit for several hours before use; shake well before use. Makes about 1-1/2 cups

In these parts, cool, creamy coleslaw is a perfect side for barbecue, and we’re serving up the slaw from A Taste of Texas.

EAT, DRINK + DO: HERE’S OUR TIPS AND TRICKS ON PACKING THE PERFECT PICNIC

Picnics can be as simple or as elaborate as you’d like them to be. You can grab some gourmet goodies at local shops or restaurants and hit the road, or you can craft your own culinary creations before packing them up for a little supper on the lawn.

Make the most of your picnic with our tips and tricks:

+ Consider picnics at varying times of the day: breakfast, lunch, late night bites are options.

+ Don’t forget everything you will need for the picnic: plates, bowls, cups, flatware, napkins, wet wipes and a garbage bag to tidy up after your meal.

+ Scope out your location ahead to time to see if you might need a blanket, chairs, or a small table.

+ Keep hot food hot and cool food cool; don’t take a chance with food borne illnesses and invest in a cooler for each to keep your dishes at the proper temperature until you are ready to eat. Invest in good insulated thermoses and the like.

+ Instead of using ice packs, freeze water bottles to keep items cold in your cooler. Once they are taken from the cooler and thaw, folks can drink the water.

+ Be aware of alcohol laws; most public places don’t allow beer, wine or other spirits. Before bringing something to imbibe, check out the rules beforehand. Likewise, some public places do not allow portable grills. Also, some places don’t allow your fur family, and if they do, they need to be leashed.

Perhaps you’d like to bring your bountiful basket to the 40th Annual 4th of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks, presented by the good folks at Norfolk Festevents. The event takes place on Independence Day at Town Point Park on the Downtown Norfolk waterfront.

