Chef Patrick's strawberry shortcake and classic gimlet cocktail on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live to serve up a delicious summer pairing—a classic strawberry shortcake and a gimlet cocktail.

Here's what Chef Patrick had to say about today's selections on his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

CHEERS TO WORLD GIN DAY WITH OUR CLASSIC GIMLET COCKTAIL

Warmer weather means lighter and more refreshing eats and drinks. The gimlet is cocktail that is more than a century old, and enjoyed since the 1800s. This beautiful drink is built on thee simple ingredients: gin, lime juice, and simple syrup. Gin—we enjoy the offering from Reverend Spirits in Norfolk—is shaken with a splash of lime juice and simple syrup.

Here’s how we make it: in a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add 2-1/2 ounces gin, 1/2 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice, and 1/2 ounce simple syrup. Shake well until chilled and strain into a martini glass or a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a wedge of fresh lime.

Simple syrup is simple: it’s equal parts sugar and water. Make it by adding a cup of sugar and a cup of water in a small sauce pan, bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, remove from heat and allow to cool. Store covered in the refrigerator; it lasts a long time. Store-bought simple syrup is fine.

The pleasing mixture of sweet and sour is reminiscent of a margarita, although sans the bite of the tequila. Shake this up for June 15, which is World Gin Day.

Gin comes from Reverend Spirits, www.DrinkReverend.com.

BON APPETIT IN HONOR NATIONAL STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE DAY!

National Strawberry Shortcake Day is June 14 and we are celebrating with pound cake piled high with rich, red berries and sweet whipped cream. There are several options for a base for strawberry shortcake, including regular or sweetened biscuits, sponge cake, angel food cake, and pound cake, which we are using today.

The pound cake we are using today comes from Stella Pomianek of Cafe Stella in Norfolk. Stella shares her recipe, and we’ll share if with you. Send us an email at Patrick@VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com with “pound cake” as the subject.

Use fresh strawberries from one of the number of farms in the area, or from our green grocer friends at Westside Produce and Provisions (www.WestsideProduceAndProvisions.com) in Norfolk.

Prepare by berries by macerating them. Here’s how: Wash and pat dry 2 pints of fresh strawberries. Hull the berries, cut in half or quarters, and place in a bowl. Add 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup orange liqueur, such as Grand Mariner. Still until combined. Refrigerate, stirring with a fork occasionally overnight, or a minimum of 4 hours.

Want our Top Ten Strawberry Selection + Storage tips? Email Patrick@VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com with “strawberry tips” as the subject.

Top with sweetened, freshly whipped cream or use a premium store bought topping. Garnish with a sprig of mint. Get our recipe for whipped cream by emailing Patrick@VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com with “whipped cream” as the subject.

Pound cake comes from Cafe Stella, www.CafeStellaRoasters.com.

EATS + DRINKS REMEMBERS: HONORING CHEF MARCEL DESAULNIERS

Today we remember my friend, Marcel Desaulniers, former owner of The Trellis restaurant in Williamsburg and creator of the Death by Chocolate dessert, who passed away May 28 after a long illness.

Marcel was not only a gift to Virginia, but the world, too, with his ground-breaking views of regional cuisine. Over the years he penned 12 cookbooks, hosted two television series and was guest on many other shows, and took away countless honors, including numerous James Beard Foundation awards.

His importance in the culinary world can not be emphasized enough. I was honored to have Marcel write the forward to my book, Dishing Up Virginia.

A Marine veteran of the Vietnam War, Marcel attended school at Culinary Institute of America and worked at several New York City restaurants before arriving in Williamsburg in 1970.

Marcel leaves behind his wife, Connie, daughter, Danielle, and other family and friends. He is predeceased by his son, Marc.

We have more about Marcel on our blog, VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com.

Honor Marcel July 7-9 as Cafe Stella (www.CafeStellaRoasters.com) in Norfolk will offer his famous Death by Chocolate dessert.

More, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com.

