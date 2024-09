HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—A New Chef is hitting the airwaves on Coast Live with a love to create healthy living with flavor- - It's Chef Yasmine Charles. She is a native of Haïti, a Navy Veteran, a culinary & nutrition educator, an author, and a Norfolk State University graduate.

Chef Charles guided us through her recipe, Puree of Broccoli with Sherry and Turmeric.

Follow Chef Yasmine Charles on the following platforms:

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook