Chesapeake Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad demonstrates how to splint on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kascha Homontowski and Lynn Nelson (joined by demonstration model Diane Arthur) from the Chesapeake Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad discuss how the completely volunteer-run squad operates, and share a rescue demonstration live in the studio.

Since the Chesapeake Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad is completely volunteer-operated, they require money from fundraising events to continue their rescue efforts. The next event is Saturday, October 12:



Rescue 4 Party At The Point

4:00 PM

Commonwealth Brewing Co

Benefits: Chesapeake Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, Rescue 4

Music by FREE FOR ALL BAND

Full catered meal by THE PIG SHOP

All included in the ticket price!

www.eventbrite.com/e/rescue-4-party-at-the-point-tickets