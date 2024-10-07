Chesapeake Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad demonstrates how to splint on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kascha Homontowski and Lynn Nelson (joined by demonstration model Diane Arthur) from the Chesapeake Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad discuss how the completely volunteer-run squad operates, and share a rescue demonstration live in the studio.
Since the Chesapeake Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad is completely volunteer-operated, they require money from fundraising events to continue their rescue efforts. The next event is Saturday, October 12:
- Rescue 4 Party At The Point
4:00 PM
Commonwealth Brewing Co
Benefits: Chesapeake Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, Rescue 4
Music by FREE FOR ALL BAND
Full catered meal by THE PIG SHOP
All included in the ticket price!
www.eventbrite.com/e/rescue-4-party-at-the-point-tickets