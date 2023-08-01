Chesapeake Humane discusses what to do if your pet goes missing on Coast Live

Watch Now
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Emily Friedland from Chesapeake Humane Society joins Coast Live with adoptable kitten "Matthew" to discuss what you should do if your pet gets lost or goes missing.

Chesapaeake Humane Society annual fundraiser Gala is Saturday, November 4 at Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake! Learn more and find tickets at the Gala's Eventbrite page.

Help a pet find their next "fur-ever" home at chesapeakehumane.org!

