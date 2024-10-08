Chesapeake Humane expert talks pet Crisis Boarding programs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Emily Peck from Chesapeake Humane Society discusses Crisis Boarding programs, and how they provide critical relief for pet owners facing difficult—and at time, life-threatening—circumstances.

Featured puppy Egon and many more furry friends are up for adoption now at the shelter! To adopt your next pet, visit www.chesapeakehumane.org.

Join Chesapeake Humane Society in celebration and support with an evening of live music, drinks, delicious food, a silent auction, and adoptable animals!

Denim & Diamonds Gala 2024

Saturday, November 9th, 6 - 10 p.m.

Big Ugly Brewing

Chesapeake

www.chesapeakehumane.org/2024gala

757-324-5592

