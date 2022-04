HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chesapeake Humane Society's Emily Friedland stops by Coast Live with her adorable furry friend Cailou to chat about the opening of a brand new shelter, and how it will allow Chesapeake Humane to increase the amount of pets they can help in our community.

Check out the new adoption center, located at 1149 New Mill Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322.

For more information, visit ChesapeakeHumane.org.