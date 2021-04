HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Child sexual abuse prevention during the Covid-19 pandemic can be even more challenging. Many parents know it's important to talk with their children about sexual abuse but aren't sure what to say or when to say it. Dr. Tia Kim, VP of Education, Research and Impact at Committee for Children explains the Hot Chocolate talk Campaign and how it can help prevent child sexual abuse by starting important conversations.

Visit hotchocolatetalk.org for more information.