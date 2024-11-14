Child car seat safety with Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Attorney Griffin O’Hanlon joins Coast Live with Jessica Xenakis, Life Safety Educator Supervisor for the City of Virginia Beach Fire Department, to share a lesson about child car seat safety, and how to ensure safe seat installation.

Learn more from the Virginia Beach Fire Department at www.vbfdlifesafety.com/car-seat-safety.

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers is partnering with Coast Live to give away 3 brand new car seats on 11/19. One size for infants, toddlers, and a booster seat.
Sign up at cooperhurley.com/coastlive.

