Child car seat safety with Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Attorney Griffin O’Hanlon joins Coast Live with Jessica Xenakis, Life Safety Educator Supervisor for the City of Virginia Beach Fire Department, to share a lesson about child car seat safety, and how to ensure safe seat installation.
Learn more from the Virginia Beach Fire Department at www.vbfdlifesafety.com/car-seat-safety.
Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers is partnering with Coast Live to give away 3 brand new car seats on 11/19. One size for infants, toddlers, and a booster seat.
Sign up at cooperhurley.com/coastlive.
